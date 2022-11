Not Available

Recorded during The Paper Gods Tour at Outside Lands, Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, CA, USA on 5 August 2016. Setlist: 01. "Paper Gods" (feat. Mr Hudson), 02. The Wild Boys, 03. Hungry Like the Wolf, 04. Last Night in the City, 05. Notorious, 06. Pressure Off, 07. The Chauffeur, 08. Planet Earth / Space Oddity, 09. Ordinary World, 10. White Lines, 11. Girls on Film, 12. Rio