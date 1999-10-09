Durango Kids

1999

Two of the town's youngest private detectives, Tim and his younger brother Nick, have the biggest case of their lives on their hands. A mysterious litle man leaves a suspicious package for the brothers to guard with their lives when, mysteriously, the dwarf-like man disappears and the police want answers! Stars Curtis Williams, Christina Milian, Berndon Ryan Barrett and Austin Nichols. When four preteen kids discover a hidden mine shaft, it transports them back in time to the Old West. There, they encounter all sorts of danger and adventure in their pursuit of a lost treasure--a treasure which their greedy school principal is also trying to get his hands on!