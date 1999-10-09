1999

Durango Kids

  • Fantasy
  • Western
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 9th, 1999

Studio

Two of the town's youngest private detectives, Tim and his younger brother Nick, have the biggest case of their lives on their hands. A mysterious litle man leaves a suspicious package for the brothers to guard with their lives when, mysteriously, the dwarf-like man disappears and the police want answers! Stars Curtis Williams, Christina Milian, Berndon Ryan Barrett and Austin Nichols. When four preteen kids discover a hidden mine shaft, it transports them back in time to the Old West. There, they encounter all sorts of danger and adventure in their pursuit of a lost treasure--a treasure which their greedy school principal is also trying to get his hands on!

Cast

Curtis WilliamsCameron
Brendon Ryan BarrettTaylor
Caitlin BarrettKatie
Sara PaxtonHillary
Christina MilianEleanor 'Ellie' Bigelow
Larry DrakeDudley

