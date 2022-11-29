Durarara!! X2 The Second Arc: Onoroke Chakapoko

Not Available

In spite of the mayhem that has been taking place in Ikebukuro, Shinra Kishitani and Celty Sturluson have decided to go on a short trip. Excited to finally be going out with the one he loves, the underground doctor makes it his priority to give Celty his undivided attention, even if it means rejecting phone calls from his good friend Izaya Orihara. However, despite his hopes of having a peaceful holiday, Ikebukuro's various residents continue trying to reach him. Furthermore, just as Shinra begins to enjoy reminiscing about old memories on a carriage ride together with his beloved, Celty starts to notice a strange presence...