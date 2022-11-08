Not Available

Pupul is twelve years old. But, instead of studying and playing like other twelve year old, the only thing that interests him is solving cases. His two friends, Tatai and Bhebli, are equally enthusiastic on being sleuths and assisting Pupul. Pupul calls himself Captain Spark , roams around with a toy pistol and dreams of possessing a durbin (binocular), which, according to him, will make him a real detective. So when his uncle presents him one on his birthday, disaster strikes. Looking through the durbin, Pupul witnesses a murder and decides to catch the culprit.