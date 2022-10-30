Duresori: The Voice of East

Not Available

Seul-Gi and Ah-Reum are 3rd year students at the National High School of the Traditional Arts. They are also best friends. Seul-Gi majors in pansori (Korean traditional music) and Ah-Reum majors in Gyeonggi Folk Music. During their summer break, the girls struggle with pressures and anxiety. They then take a special summer school class due to a lack of attendance. Meanwhile, the Education Burea informs their school that they will take part in a chorus contest. The school selects Teacher Ham, a composer, to make up the school's chorus team. The pool consists of students from the special summer school class. A conflict also ensues between Ms. Ham, who majored in western music, and the students, who are majors in traditional Korean music. Can the students compete in the chorus performance?