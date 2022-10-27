Not Available

Duress

  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Duress Film

Haunted with nightmares of his wife's recent suicide and struggling to mend the relationship with his only daughter, Richard is caught as a witness to the violence of Abner Solvie. He finds himself at the mercy of a charismatic killer and plagued by his involvement in the city's recent murders. As Abner's new found protégé, Richard is forced to adopt the mind of his sociopathic mentor in order to protect the one he loves. Richard must decide if he's willing to kill in order to keep his daughter alive.

Cast

Martin DonovanRichard Barnett
Ariel WinterSarah Barnett
Cristina DohmenAmy Barnett
Sakis RouvasAbner Solvie
Catherine DentJenny
Gina GallegoRosa

