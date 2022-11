Not Available

Fruit Chan's second feature of 2000 takes its title from the Durian, a fruit whose large, ungainly exterior and delicious taste serve as a metaphor for the film's Hong Kong setting. Yan (Qin Hailu) and Fan (Mak Wai Fan) are neighbors in Hong Kong's Mong Kok district. Yan is a 21-year-old prostitute who works for a pimp and spends her off-hours watching TV in her miniscule apartment or hanging out with other prostitutes at a local cafe.