Dus Tola is a 2010 Hindi comedy and drama film, remade from the Hit Malayalam film of the 80's Ponmuttayidunna Tharavu, directed by Ajoy Varma and starring Manoj Bajpai in the lead role. Dus Tola was released on 22 October 2010. Distributed in the U.S. and co-produced by Warner Bros., it is the forth Bollywood movie made and distributed in partnership with a major Hollywood studio, following Sony's Saawariya (2007) and Walt Disney Pictures' animated feature Roadside Romeo (2008) and Warner Bros. Pictures' Chandni Chowk To China (2009). It is the second Hindi film under the banner of Warner Bros. Pictures