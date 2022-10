Not Available

While the former Serbian leader Radovan Karadžić is being tried at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague, Sarah Vanagt inspects the courtroom using paper, pencil and chalk. When the courtroom is empty between sessions, she places sheets of paper on top of objects and then scrapes a pencil back and forth across them to reveal the underlying surface structures. It’s a technique that produces images in their plainest form.