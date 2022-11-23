Not Available

In bed, late on a sleepless night in the depth of winter, Eujin finds a small dust kid. She decides to do the cleaning she has been putting off for so long. Cleaning every corner of her room, she keeps finding other dust kids here and there, and starts clearing them up one by one. Just when she thinks she has cleaned her room and the dust kids are all gone now, she comes face to face with another one… When I am at home alone, I sit silently and mull over many things. As I think, my brain fills with pointless worries and anxiety. That’s when I start to clean my room. As I clean busily, wash the dishes and do the laundry I’ve been putting off, my anxiety disappears naturally.