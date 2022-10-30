Dustin Smith: Rushing Waters

Not Available

Dustin Smith has been positioned as a leader of today's worship revolution. Along with traveling, songwriting, & leading worship, Dustin's influence is showing up on the international scene as an authority in worship reaching many nations, and thousands are experiencing the presence of God through his music. This new live recording was captured at Dustin's church in Kansas City and produced by Michael Farren (Pocket Full of Rocks) and Kyle Lee (Michael W. Smith). Rushing Waters features some of the biggest names in worship music today: Stu G (Delirious) on electric guitar, Carl Albrecht (Paul Baloche) on drums, Jacob Lowery (Michael W. Smith) on bass, Joshua Brown (King and Country) on keys and Jennifer Balser on vocals. With six albums under his belt in collaboration with his church, Rushing Waters is Dustin's first live album as a solo worship artist.