Dusty Ermine

A forger returns to his family when he leaves jail vowing to go straight. Although approached by an international counterfeiting gang he keeps his word only to find his nephew is in the Swiss Alps helping the crooks. He sets off to try and put a stop to things, but with Scotland Yard also hot-footing it to the resort his problems are just beginning. Written by Jeremy Perkins {J-26}
|Jane Baxter
|Linda Kent
|Ronald Squire
|Jim Kent
|Margaret Rutherford
|Evelyn Summers aka Miss Butterby
|Austin Trevor
|Swiss Hotelier-Gang Leader
|Davina Craig
|Goldie, the maid
|Athole Stewart
|Mr. Kent
