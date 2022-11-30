Dusty Groove: The Sound of Transition (with Baba Sura)

Not Available

Iconic Chicago record store Dusty Groove has been buying vinyl collections for over 20 years. But how can one put a price tag on something so personal as another’s music? Owner and Vinyl Buyer Rick Wojcik walks us into the homes – and stories – of strangers, digging their jazz, soul and hip hop records, buying their once-prized possessions. Each seller shares a common reason: they face a major life transition. The documentary is a collection of intimate narratives, akin to a record album of songs. About love, loss, and our deep connection to music.