British soul diva Dusty Springfield wears her heart on her sleeve in this collection of television performances that includes commentary about the artist and her life by Petula Clark and B.J. Thomas. Springfield brings an immediate emotional connection to songs like "I Only Want to Be With You," "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "What's It Gonna Be," "The Look of Love" and more. The program also includes an on-screen text bio of Springfield.