Unquestionably Britain's greatest female vocalist, Dusty Springfield made some of the finest recordings of the sixties. Dusty Springfield: Once Upon A Time 1964-1969 features 20 complete songs filmed from 1964 to 1969 and has all of her greatest hits and more. Included on the DVD are her early classics 'I Only Want To Be With You', 'Wishin' And Hopin" and 'I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself' as well as timeless hits 'Son Of A Preacher Man', 'The Look Of Love' and 'You Don't Have To Say You Love Me.' In between the performances, Dusty's story is told through new interviews with Burt Bacharach, singer Madeline Bell (who sang back-up for Dusty in the '60s) and Simon Bell (who sang back-up for Dusty from the '70s through the '90s).