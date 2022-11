Not Available

Fans of the White Lady of Soul will be thrilled with this collection of fine television performances culled from Dusty Springfield's career, featuring the singer performing hits such as "Son of a Preacher Man" and "The Look of Love." The legendary diva also belts out "I Only Want to Be with You," "A Brand New Me," "People Get Ready" and more. Contemporaries B.J. Thomas and Petula Clark share recollections of their friend and colleague.