Not Available

Dusty Stacks of Mom: The Poster Project

  • Animation
  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Interweaving the forms of personal filmmaking, abstract animation, and the rock opera, this animated musical documentary examines the rise and fall of a nearly-defunct poster and postcard wholesale business; the changing role of physical objects and virtual data in commerce; and the division (or lack of) between abstraction in fine art and psychedelic kitsch. Using alternate lyrics as voice over narration, the piece adopts the form of a popular rock album reinterpreted as a cine-performance.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images