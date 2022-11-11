Dutch Angle: Chas Gerretsen & Apocalypse Now

Not Available

In the 1970s, Dutch photographer Charles ‘Chas’ Gerretsen suddenly became world famous with his then small oeuvre. Privateer from a young age and former war photographer, he was invited by Francis Ford Coppola to capture everything on the set of Apocalypse Now because of his wartime experiences. Most of his work on the legendary set has never been seen before. Until now. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Apocalypse Now, Rotterdam-based cinema KINO Rotterdam and the Nederlands Fotomuseum joined forces to unearth the archive of Gerretsen and produced a documentary together. The documentary contains an in-depth interview with Gerretsen and more than 100 pictures of the stellar cast including Marlon Brando, Dennis Hopper and Martin Sheen. It even features images of deleted scenes.