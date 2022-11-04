Dutiful But Dumb

1941

The stooges are photographers for Whack magazine ("If it's a good picture it's out of Whack") who, after messing up an assignment, are sent to the country of Vulgaria to get a picture of a death ray gun. In Vulgaria the penalty for taking pictures in is death, and the boys soon wind up in front of a firing squad. Curly's last request is a giant cigar and by the time he's done smoking it all the soldiers are asleep and the stooges make their escape.