1941

Dutiful But Dumb

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 20th, 1941

Studio

The stooges are photographers for Whack magazine ("If it's a good picture it's out of Whack") who, after messing up an assignment, are sent to the country of Vulgaria to get a picture of a death ray gun. In Vulgaria the penalty for taking pictures in is death, and the boys soon wind up in front of a firing squad. Curly's last request is a giant cigar and by the time he's done smoking it all the soldiers are asleep and the stooges make their escape.

Cast

Curly HowardCurly
Larry FineLarry
Moe HowardMoe
Eddie AcuffHeadquarters Guard - Right of Door (uncredited)
Bruce BennettSoldier in General's Office (uncredited)

