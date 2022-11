Not Available

London-based DV8 Physical Theatre dances three modern ballets about human frailties and vulnerabilities in this intriguing collection of performances. "Strange Fish" is about the quest for someone to love, the need for something to believe in and the fear of being alone. "Enter Achilles" examines the male psyche using the setting of a British pub. And "Dead Dreams of Monochrome Men" explores homophobia and the grisly world of a notorious serial killer.