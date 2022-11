Not Available

Three big names from the classical music scene -- legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman, celebrated cellist Yo-Yo Ma and lauded opera singer Frederica Von Stade -- join the Prague Philharmonic Chorus and the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a once-in-a-lifetime performance of music by Czech composer Anton Dvorak. The musicians, led by renowned conductor Seiji Ozawa, give their all to highlight Dvorak's music in none other than his native Prague.