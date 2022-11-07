Dvs Skate More

Not Available

SKATE MORE! Starring Steve Berra, Chico Brenes, Jason Dill, Kerry Getz, Keith Hufnagel, Daewon Song, Jeron Wilson, Mike Taylor, Daniel Castillo, and Jereme Rogers, SKATE MORE presents footage from some of the best skate sessions ever recorded from all aroundthe globe. The DVS team spent time overseas in such locations as Sydney Australia, Barcelona Spain, Buenos Aires Argentina, and Cape Town South Africa skating some of the most unbelievable terrain and spots ever created by man. True to form, SKATE MOREalso covers some of the most intense and innovative sessions in such cities as Philadelphia, San Francisco, L.A., and New York just to name a few. SKATE MORE is destined to portray the undeniable talents and amazing abilities of some of the most well known skaters the sport has ever seen.