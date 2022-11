Not Available

Grammy winner Dwight Yoakam brings his signature country twang to this collection of seven videos of his early hits, including two live performances of "Honky Tonk Man," filmed in Los Angeles and Las Vegas in 1986. Also featured are "White Cadillac," "Little Sister," "Always Late with Your Kisses," "Streets of Bakersfield" and "Guitars, Cadillacs," as well as behind-the-scenes interviews with the beloved country crooner.