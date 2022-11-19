Dwight Yoakam: Live from Austin TX

Not Available

Austin City Limits and New West Records have teamed up to release some classic ACL performances on DVD . This series contains the entire performance that each artist performed in the Austin City Limits studio on October 23, 1988, not just the half hour show that airs on PBS. Digitally remixed & remastered in Stereo 5.1 and Surround Sound. 14 tracks including 'Guitars, Cadillacs...', 'Smoke Along The Track', 'Little Ways', 'Honky Tonk Man', 'Streets Of Bakersfield', 'Always Late With Your Kisses', 'Little Sister' and more.