Blending a traditionalist's respect for country music's past with an intelligence and wit that looked towards the future, Dwight Yoakam became one of the biggest and best respected artists to emerge in country music in the 1980s. Dwight Yoakam: Pieces of Time is a home video collection that offers a look at his life and career alongside videos for 11 of his songs concentrating on material from the 1993 album This Time. Selections include "Ain't That Lonely Yet," "A Thousand Miles From Nowhere," "Pocket of a Clown," "Heart That You Own," and "Suspicious Minds."