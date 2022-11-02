Not Available

From the producers of "Stoned Dead" and "Detour To Hell" comes "DYING FOR DOLLARS". Dave Larson spends his day entering radio contests. Wife Betty spends all of their grocery money on stamps to win a daily television quiz show. Their son has a gambling problem, and owes the local loan shark a fortune. In the middle of the chaos is Dave's nephew "Benny", a mentally challenged adult who spends his day happily drawing pictures. Benny's beloved grandmother and caretaker dies, leaving behind an insurance policy for everyone to fight over. Produced by Ray and Migdalia Etheridge. A Golden West Films presentation.