In 2012, awarded filmmaker Hernán Zin suffered an accident in Afghanistan that changed his life forever. The traumas he had been accumulating during 20 years of war reporting suddenly imploded. He began suffering depression, loneliness and self-destructive behaviors. Searching for answers of what happened to him, Hernán Zin decided to interview other journalists. He asked them about their traumas, their losses, their fears and their families. DYING TO TELL is the first documentary film ever made about trauma in war reporters. It is a brutal and torn portrait of war, and a tribute to those who risk their lives for the world to be informed. —Contramedia Films