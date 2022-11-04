Dying to Tell the Story

Not Available

This documentary studies the motivations of journalists dedicated enough to risk their lives for a story. We follow narrator Amy Eldon on a personal journey to find meaning in the death of her older brother, 22-year-old Reuters photographer Dan Eldon. Dan was among a group of five journalists attacked by a mob during the Somali famine in 1993; he and three others were stoned to death. As she interviews other journalists and the sole surviving witness to Dan's death, we see her attain the peace she sought.