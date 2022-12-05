Dyke Dollar

Not Available

In the 1990s, Gay and Lesbian activists began stamping their dollars to prove they contributed to the American economy. This is the story of one of those dollars. A routine visit to the local convenience store turns out to be an adventure for Pete, a shy teenager who ﬁnds himself the unlikely "best bud" of a giant lesbian dollar bill named Evelyn. When Pete's best friend Ben takes a liking to Evelyn, Pete must ﬁgure out a way to spend her in this irreverent teenage bromantic comedy.