Dyke Dollar

    In the 1990s, Gay and Lesbian activists began stamping their dollars to prove they contributed to the American economy. This is the story of one of those dollars. A routine visit to the local convenience store turns out to be an adventure for Pete, a shy teenager who ﬁnds himself the unlikely "best bud" of a giant lesbian dollar bill named Evelyn. When Pete's best friend Ben takes a liking to Evelyn, Pete must ﬁgure out a way to spend her in this irreverent teenage bromantic comedy.

