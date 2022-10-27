Not Available

Bitte Andersson’s debut feature »Dyke Hard« is a wild John Waters-inspired queer comedy following a lesbian rock band’s violent adventures back in 1986. Dyke Hard is a failed rock group travelling to a battle of the bands competition in the big city. The journey is further filled with bizarre, fierce and passionate encounters with cyborgs, ghosts, a thai boxer, roller derby gals, ninjas, motorcycle gangs and a mysterious billionaire all of whom will do everything to stop the band from making it in time to the battle.