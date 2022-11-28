Not Available

Andrea took a drug mule trip from Argentina. She was taken directly from Barcelona airport to prison. Katia was imprisoned for two years at Martutene correctional facility in the Basque Country. Marta Dillon, journalist and feminist, visited over several years the female prisoners at the Ezeiza prison in Buenos Aires and captured their experiences in the book "Corazones Cautivos". These stories, along with those of other ex-prisoners and researchers, are part of the documentary "Cárceles Bolleras" (Dyke Jails), that pictures the reality of women behind bars and how gender inequality affects their lives there. Under these circumstances , lesbian desire becomes a form of resistance to the penitentiary institution. Through these interviews, we depict the prison universe we are unallowed to access.