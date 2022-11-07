Not Available

Dyn Amo

'Dyn Amo' is a 'drama' exploring the distinction between a person's self and his projection of that self to others; and it's a 'horror movie' tragically suggesting how a projection can become more substantial than the self behind it. Its subjects are role-playing (especially sexual role-playing), and the masochism of playing a role that conforms to others' exploitative interests.

Cast

Jenny Runacre1st Girl
Linda Marlowe4th Girl
Malcolm KayeManager
John Grillo2nd Girl's Partner
Derek PagetDancer

