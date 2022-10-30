Dynamite Fishing

Not Available

Badil takes place in a tiny barangay in Samar on the eve of an election. The elderly Ponso (Dick Israel) is a veteran campaigner for incumbent Mayor del Mundo. He gets to work on that day, walking around town, handing out money to people who promise to vote for his candidate. He takes his son Lando (Jhong Hilario) with him, giving him an education on how things are supposed to be done. When Ponso falls ill later that day, Lando has to take up his responsibilities. Word comes in that the opposition candidate might be bringing in a huge sum of money into the town to buy out people already loyal to del Mundo. Lando is made to keep watch over their voters, making sure that nobody can give them a better offer.