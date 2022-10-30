Dynamite Kid: A Matter Of Pride

Not Available

The definitive documentary about wrestling legend Dynamite Kid and his impact in the world of professtional wrestling. What resulted was a very emotional journey into a career cut short by the abuses of steroids, alcohol, drugs, and a complete disregard for his own physical limitations. Dynamite Kid started as a young Englishmen trained in the infamous Snake Pit by Ted Betely and turned an opportunity given to him by the Hart Family in Calgary into a phenomenal worldwide wrestling career. Dynamite Kid was on the front lines of changing professional wrestling from a big man carnival act into an exciting action based entertainment industry where lightweight and physically gifted performers were the focal point of the show. He dazzled an international audience with matches against Tiger Mask that are still a bench mark today.