A young director, Yamamoto, who is riding a wave in independent movies, was given an opportunity by a producer, Mr. Amano, to make a feature-length movie, “Dynamite Soul Bambi”. Yamamoto and his staff, additional technical staff, and cast are enthusiostic about making the film even though it’s on a relatively low budget. Mr. Tanizaki is making a “Behind the scenes look” of the film.