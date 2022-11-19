Dziewiaty krag

Not Available

A kindly woman offers to have her son marry a 17-year-old Jewish girl to protect her from the Nazis. Her son was raised Catholic and would provide a good cover. Unfortunately, he initially rebels and as a result is teased by his friends and ex-girl. He then marries her and eventually comes to love her. But then the Nazis come and arrest her anyway. They take her to a concentration camp and force her to work as a prostitute. Her husband follows and stays nearby. A friend of his runs the camp, and the husband sneaks into camp to try to save her. But she is too weak to scale the barbed wire fence. He then takes her hand and together they are electrocuted on the fence.