E-19 Virus is a 2014 American apocalyptic film directed by Joe Ciminera. Three teens are taken in by Scientist who injects them with an experimental drug. The teens experience extra abilities after the injection. They become stronger, faster and have the ability to move from place to place without ever touching the ground. There is one chance to deliver 2 bottles of vaccine to a safe house 5 miles away from the lab. They have until night fall to do it.