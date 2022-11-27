Not Available

The Viral Demon recording is a wakeup call to understand the truth of what’s happening to our world ever since the Viral Demon was accidentally released from its prison. Spread across the country, former college friends Kendra, AJ, Mar and Dwayne find themselves growing apart. Attempting to hang on to their good old Ohio State days, the gang gets together online for a night of stories, pranks and drinking via web-cam. As the evening progresses, they unknowingly release a deviously clever demon that had been trapped for centuries in Salem, Massachusetts. Since the demon can possess multiple people at once, the group of friends must determine who they can still trust in order to survive the demon’s dark and twisted mission.