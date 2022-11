Not Available

"É Dez" is the tenth studio album by Brazilian singer and presenter Eliana, released on August 30, 2002 by BMG, and produced by Guto Graça Mello. It was Eliana's first album to be released on DVD and VHS kit. It presents a story called "Eliana.com alegria", where Eliana is transported inside a computer and stay stuck there until the end of the story. There she meets several people, and also a Robot called "Ajuda".