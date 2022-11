Not Available

An ancestral and magical ritual is performed every year in a village lapped by the sea and the sun, on a late summer night that smells of salt and wild flowers. A memory for one night. A memory that tastes like home. What if there was someone who didn't just want to remember but relive? It should seek answers in that sea which is memory, heart, tears and vortex. This is Roberta's journey, a return home, to nostalgia, to loss. A return that is at the same time a new beginning...