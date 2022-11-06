E.T. is Estong Tutong

Not Available

A horror-comedy film that brought Chiquito a.k.a. Estong Tutong to fame. Estong was living a simple life when Teresa (Pia Moran) came. Teresa under his custody was at first easy until the reality about her person drove both of them to a world full of danger and conflicts. Teresa is an heiress but is surrounded by greeds and devils. Estong fell in love but his happiness did not last… because the one he loves is not mortal but belongs to a different world of wonders, happiness is not that easy to get.