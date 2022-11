Not Available

E-Ticket is a cinematic collage in the form of a flicker film. The frame rapidly swipes through my archive of 35mm still photographs; which have been obsessively tape spliced together, one frame at a time in evolving rhythmic patterns. Views shift between a high school trip in India to snap shots from my first year living alone; culminating in the documentation of a violent 2005 protest of a World Trade Organization summit in Hong Kong.