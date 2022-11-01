EAA AirVenture

Not Available

Best of the 2009 convention, including the Airbus A-380 ~ WhiteKnightTwo ~ Red Bull Helicopter ~ the Erickson Air-Crane ~Meet AirVenture’s “Air Boss” ~ Sully Sullenberger and Jeff Skiles ~ Performance by Jeff Dunham ~ Opening Concert by the Doobie Brothers ~ Appearance of American Chopper TV Crew ~ Elvis the Erickson Aircrane Helicopter ~ reunion of the Concorde ~ greatest air show pilots in the worlds ~ and the world’s best Homebuilt, War bird, Vintage, Light plane, and Aerobatic aircraft and much more including several bonus features.