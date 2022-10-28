Not Available

Eadweard

Motion 58 Entertainment

In the second half of the 19th century, Eadweard Muybridge, the father of motion pictures, embarks on an obsessive project to record on film "the motion of life" in all of its abundance. His epic quest is eclipsed only by the depth of his jealousy over his beautiful, young wife Flora. As the project progresses, his paranoia over her fidelity consumes him, until questions arise about his son’s paternity, causing him to erupt.

Michael EklundEadweard Muybridge
Sara CanningFlora
Christopher HeyerdahlPepper
Jodi BalfourMary
Torrance CoombsBell
Jonathon YoungEakins

