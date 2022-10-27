Not Available

A parody of Louis Cha's novel The Eagle Shooting Heroes (thats the literal translation). Story begins with the Queen of Golden Wheel Kingdom had an affair with her cousin West Poison, and they planned to take over the Kingdom. The 3rd Princess discovered their treason, but she was defeated by West Poison. She flees and sought her master's help. He told her of a powerful secret martial arts manual hidden in the mountains and told her by retrieving the manual and learning it she would be able to defeat West Poison. But things get complicated along the way when West Poison beat her to it and stole the secret manual away. She soon gathers an alliance to challenge West Poison's exponentially increased new power.