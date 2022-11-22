Eagles - New Zealand Concert

Not Available

1. Hotel California, 2. Victim Of Love, 3. New Kid In Town, 4. Wasted Time, 5. Pretty Maids All In A Row, 6. The Girl From Yesterday, 7. I Can't Tell You Why, 8. Ordinary Average Guy, 9. Lyin' Eyes, 10. One Of These Nights, 11. Tequila Sunrise, 12. Help Me Thru The Night, 13. Love Will Keep Us Alive, 14. The Heart Of The Matter, 15. You Belong To The City, 16. The Boys Of Summer, 17. Funk 49, 18. Dirty Laundry, 19. Smuggler's Blues, 20. Life's Been Good, 21. Heartache Tonight, 22. Life In The Fast Lane, 23. Already Gone, 24. Rocky Mountain Way, 25. Desperado, 26. Take It Easy