Summer fun is on the run when a group of counselors return to open the long-abandoned Camp Eaglewalk, only to unleash the fury of a vengeful Sasquatch whose sacred totem pole was desecrated a decade before. What follows is a 24-hour nightmare of terror as one by one, the counselors are slaughtered by the rampaging beast. Now, the sole survivor must make a desperate last stand, or die running.