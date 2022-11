Not Available

Three pensioners who live as subtenants on tiny pensions find themselves wanting to escape the sadness and mundanity of their everyday lives in old-age and poverty. They relish the thought that they could experience one last adrenalin-fuelled thrill during the twilight of their lives. With that motivation in mind, they set about commencing preparations for a big heist. Early Birds is a tragic comedy, a short film about poverty in old age, dignity and death.