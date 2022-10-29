Not Available

On the eve of their ten year high school reunion, six people are summoned to the isolated country estate of one of their former friends, now a famous horror writer. Once there, separated by guilt, yet bound together by a terrible secret, seven adults try to reconnect with each other, and take stock of their lives. Outside, the storm clouds gather. Rain, lightning and wind isolate the house by washing out the road and knocking down the power lines. And then, they begin to be brutally murdered one by one. Someone is out there in the wind and the rain, someone who has waited for ten years to wreak a terrible vengeance on this group. Seven friends find themselves in a struggle to survive and outwit a diabolical killer who is savagely committed to sending them all to an EARLY GRAVE.