A student works diligently on a long list of classwork for an entire afternoon until midnight. He leaves the classroom knowing he didn't finish all that needed to be done and begins his walk home. On his walk home, he sees all of the aspects of college that he is missing out while he works such as dating and going out with friends to parties. As he walks into his apartment, his lounging roommate comments on how the student must have called it an early night.